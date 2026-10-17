Ahn Eun Jin And Lee Joo Ahn Go On Their First Real Date In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Joo Ahn’s one-month romance is about to begin on “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) sought out Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and proposed that they date for just one month. She also told him brutally honestly that even though Han Tae Seung had made her heart flutter, if she had to choose just one man to save between the two of them, she would pick Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) without a moment’s hesitation.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung go on their first official date. Notably, the two of them seem to be exuding somewhat different vibes: in contrast to Lee Mi Do, who still looks a bit wary, Han Tae Seung wears a relaxed smile that later morphs into a confident smirk.

Although their agreement is to see each other for just one month, Han Tae Seung is determined to change Lee Mi Do’s mind during that brief period of time, and he boldly warns Lee Mi Do that after dating him, she won’t be able to go back to her boyfriend.

Describing his character’s emotions, Lee Joo Ahn remarked, “To Han Tae Seung, Lee Mi Do is like a massive flood that came storming in after breaking down the fortress walls around his heart.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun Jin commented, “Because Lee Mi Do loves film so much, she wants to give up on it so that her love doesn’t lose any more of its vitality. Han Tae Seung is the person who brings out those feelings that she hadn’t even wanted to admit to herself.”

To find out what happens during Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung’s first date, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 17 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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