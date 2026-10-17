Jang Seung Jo Tries To Win Kim Ji Won Over With Charm Offensive In 'Doctor X'

Jang Seung Jo will attempt to charm Kim Ji Won on the next episode of “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor X,” Gye Soo Jung averted tragedy using her keen powers of observation and her exceptional surgical skills. But when Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun) pushed for a formal contract for Gye Soo Jung, Boo Seung Kwon (Son Hyun Joo) put the contract proposal on hold after announcing that he had hired a new surgeon, Na Dae Il (Jang Seung Jo).

In the upcoming fourth episode of the drama, Na Dae Il launches a charm offensive in order to win the aloof Gye Soo Jung over.

Newly released stills from the episode show Na Dae Il paying Gye Soo Jung a visit with coffee and bread while she is manning the front desk at the emergency room. Approaching her with a friendly smile, Na Dae Il attempts to strike up a conversation.

Although Gye Soo Jung typically responds to food with open excitement, she remains stoic in the face of the coffee and bread brought by Na Dae Il. Not only does she maintain an indifferent expression, but she doesn’t even glance at the coffee and bread that was intended to win her favor.

To find out what hidden motives Na Dae Il has for approaching Gye Soo Jung—and how she will react to his suspicious demeanor—catch the next episode of “Doctor X” on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Strangers Again” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)