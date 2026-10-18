'Doctor X' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet As '100 Days Of Deception' Hits New Saturday High

Both SBS’s “Doctor X” and tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” are gaining steam!

On October 17, “Doctor X” continued its perfect streak of seeing its viewership ratings rise with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of the medical noir drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 18.5 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday—and marking a new all-time high for the series.

Meanwhile, “100 Days of Deception” successfully defended its position as the most-watched cable show of Saturday. The new spy romance drama achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet with its third episode, which scored a nationwide average of 7.0 percent.

JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent ahead of its series finale, while Channel A’s “Dive into You” kicked off the second half of its run on a nationwide average of 0.16 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent for its latest episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” stayed strong with a nationwide average of 14.3 percent.

Watch “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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