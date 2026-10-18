Watch: MODHAUS Introduces The 9 Candidates Competing To Become Final 4 Members Of idntt

Meet the nine candidates who are in the running to become the final members of idntt!

On October 18, MODHAUS officially unveiled nine potential idntt members who are competing for the final four spots in the group.

Voting for “idntt find id” will begin on October 19 at midnight KST and end on November 5 at 8 p.m. KST. At the end of Round 1, for which voting closes on October 25 at 8 p.m. KST, the top eight will advance to the next round, with the bottom-ranked candidate eliminated.

At the end of Round 2, the top six will advance to the next round, with the bottom two candidates eliminated. Voting for Round 2 will begin on October 26 at 8 p.m. KST and end on October 28 at 8 p.m. KST.

At the end of Round 3, the highest-ranked candidate will be confirmed as a new member of idntt. Voting for Round 3 will begin on October 29 at 8 p.m. KST and end on November 2 at 8 p.m. KST.

At the end of Round 4, the top three of the remaining five will be selected as the final members of the group. Voting for Round 4 will begin on November 3 at 8 p.m. KST and end on November 5 at 8 p.m. KST.

Check out the new “face id” film and profile photos introducing the nine candidates below!

Yun SunJae

Ki HyeongJun

Koo DoHyung

Lee YoonSung

Kim JiHoo

Park GyeongRyul

Kenshiro

Yoo DongHyuk

Kim JeongHan

You can also check out idntt’s project scheduler for “find id” below: