Park Jinyoung Takes Care Of An Injured Kim You Jung In '100 Days Of Deception'

Is romance blossoming between Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung on “100 Days of Deception”?

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong accepted Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo)’s offer to become a spy for Gugukdan. After securing a job at the Japanese Government-General of Korea under the false identity of Geum Seo Hee, she once again crossed paths with Sato Hideo. The episode then ended on a cliffhanger, with a mystery man accusing her of being a spy before abducting her.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Lee Ga Kyeong trapped in an unknown space after being attacked by the mystery assailant. In addition to the gun pointed directly at her, Lee Ga Kyeong’s bloodied lip and the beads of sweat on her forehead emphasize the fact that she is in grave danger.

Later stills show Lee Ga Kyeong alone with Sato Hideo at a traditional Korean medicine clinic, where he kneels to bandage her injured ankle without a moment’s hesitation. As the two avoid one another’s gaze, the tension between them is palpable.

“As Lee Ga Kyeong’s activities as a spy begin in earnest, [the story] will deliver the suspense of the spy genre while also making viewers’ hearts flutter through its romance,” teased the drama’s production team. “With each new episode, the plot will unfold in an even more unpredictable whirlwind, and the emotional changes in the characters surrounding Lee Ga Kyeong will also be gradually revealed.”

The fourth episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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