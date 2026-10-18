Park Seo Ham And Kim Ji Yeon's Breakup Saga To Be Revealed On 'Dive Into You'

On the next episode of “Dive into You,” the 13-year saga of how Park Seo Ham and Kim Ji Yeon went from a couple to worse than strangers will be revealed.

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na returned to 2026 and found that things had changed drastically from the past. Although Jung Woo Jae had become a successful actor, as she’d hoped, his attitude towards her was now ice-cold instead of warm and caring. Additionally, Yoon Ha Na was no longer a celebrated actress who had even received a Best Actress award.

Newly released stills capture the contrast between the couple’s past and present. In one photo, Jung Woo Jae gazes at Yoon Ha Na with concern after commotion on set, while in another, the two enjoy a meal at their shared home with blissful smiles.

However, in the present, Yoon Ha Na finds herself visibly bewildered by the countless changes she encounters.

To find out what happened between Jung Woo Jae and Yoon Ha Na, tune in to the next episode of “Dive into You” on October 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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