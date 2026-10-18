Seo Kang Jun Awkwardly Tags Along On Ahn Eun Jin's Family Camping Trip In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin may technically have broken up on “A Love Other Than Yours,” but things are clearly far from over between them.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) agreed to break up and date other people for just one month.

However, in spite of the longtime couple’s one-month arrangement, they remain unable to turn their backs on one another’s families. As a result, in the upcoming episode of the drama, Namgoong Ho will accompany Lee Mi Do on her family’s camping trip.

Newly released stills capture Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do looking awkward and uncomfortable during what should be a fun trip. In contrast, Ma Sook Hee (Kim Mi Kyung) wears a relaxed smile as she enjoys her time together with her family.

To find out how this camping trip affects the couple’s monthlong relationships with other people, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)