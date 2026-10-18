ILLIT's Iroha Injures Ankle Ahead Of Tonight's Concert

With one night left to go in ILLIT’s encore concert, Iroha has sprained her ankle.

On October 18, BELIFT LAB announced ahead of the start of Day 2 of ILLIT’s “PRESS START♥“ encore concert in Incheon that Iroha had injured her ankle during rehearsal earlier that day.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is BELIFT LAB. We are making an announcement regarding ILLIT member Iroha’s participation in “ILLIT LIVE ‘PRESS START♥‘ ENCORE in KOREA.” During today’s concert rehearsal, Iroha sprained her ankle, and she has since undergone examination and treatment at a hospital. Although the artist herself is strongly determined to participate in all scheduled performances, we consider protecting our artist our top priority, and so we plan to manage Iroha’s participation in the concert with fluidity. Accordingly, we ask for your understanding regarding the fact that if she experiences symptoms during the concert, we may partially limit her participation in performances in order to protect the artist. We ask for the fans’ generous understanding, and we will do our utmost to help our artist recover. Thank you.

Wishing Iroha the speediest of recoveries!