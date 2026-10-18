Son Naeun's Mother Passes Away

Son Naeun’s mother has passed away.

On September 21, Son Naeun’s agency J,WIDE-COMPANY announced that the idol-turned-actress’s mother had passed away earlier that day at the age of 57.

Son Naeun and her younger sister, professional golfer Son Sae Eun, are currently mourning their mother at a memorial altar set up at a funeral home in Seoul. The funeral procession will take place on October 19.

We offer our deepest condolences to Son Naeun and her family during this painful time. May her mother rest in peace.

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