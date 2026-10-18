Watch: ITZY's Chaeryeong Announces Solo Debut Schedule With Trailer And Track List For 'Lovesick'

Mark your calendars for ITZY’s Chaeryeong’s solo debut!

On October 19 KST, Chaeryeong unveiled the schedule, track list, and trailer for her upcoming solo debut with “Lovesick.”

Chaeryeong will be releasing her solo debut album “Lovesick” and the music video for its title track of the same name on November 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

On November 13 at 2 p.m. KST, the physical version of the album will be released in the United States, and Chaeryeong will also release the English version of her title track “Lovesick.”

Check out Chaeryeong’s trailer, promotion schedule, and track list for “Lovesick” below!