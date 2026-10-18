NEXZ Announces 2027 Dates And Cities For 1st Asia Tour 'SAUCIN' THE WORLD'

Mark your calendars for NEXZ’s first tour of Asia!

On October 18, JYP Entertainment officially announced the stops for NEXZ’s upcoming tour “SAUCIN’ THE WORLD.”

After successfully kicking things off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on October 17 and 18, NEXZ will continue their tour in 2027.

First, NEXZ will head to Japan, where they will perform in Hyogo on January 16 and 17, Aichi on January 23 and 24, and Tokyo on January 30 and 31.

The group’s tour will then take them to Hong Kong on February 14, Taipei on February 20, Singapore on April 24, and Kuala Lumpur on May 20.

Check out the newly announced venues for NEXZ’s “SAUCIN’ THE WORLD” tour below!