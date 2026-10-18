'Doctor X' And Kim Ji Won Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s new series “Doctor X” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Doctor X” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Doctor X” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star Kim Ji Won also jumped to No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

The next highest spots on both lists went to ENA’s “Between Steps,” which rose to No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Meanwhile, leads Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun took No. 2 and No. 4 on the actor list respectively.

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” swept the No. 3 spots on both lists, with leads Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung ranking No. 3 and No. 9 on this week’s actor list.

TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” stayed strong at No. 4 on the drama list, and star Lee Jun Hyuk came in at No. 8 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” ranked No. 5 on the drama list this week, while leads Ahn Eun Jin and Seo Kang Jun took No. 5 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s new romance “Take Charge of My Heart” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list, with stars Chae Soo Bin and Kim Young Kwang entering the actor list at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.

Finally, Netflix’s upcoming series “Dead-End Job” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list ahead of its premiere.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Doctor X” ENA “Between Steps” tvN “100 Days of Deception” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” Netflix “Take Charge of My Heart” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” JTBC “Fly High Butterfly” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” Netflix “Dead-End Job”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim So Hyun (“Between Steps”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Chae Soo Bin (“Take Charge of My Heart”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Ordinary Jackpot”) Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim Young Kwang (“Take Charge of My Heart”)

Binge-watch all of “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

Watch Now