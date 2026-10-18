Han Ji Min's Agency Confirms Woman Sentenced For Threatening Her Is Choi Jung Hoon's Former Stalker

It has been confirmed that the woman recently sentenced for threatening Han Ji Min was also previously sentenced for stalking JANNABI’s Choi Jung Hoon, who is Han Ji Min’s boyfriend.

On October 17, Han Ji Min’s agency BH Entertainment confirmed, “The person who left malicious comments about Han Ji Min is the same person who stalked Choi Jung Hoon.”

This fact came to light during the trial for the case involving Han Ji Min, in which a woman in her thirties (hereafter referred to as “A”) was charged with uploading 19 malicious posts targeting the actress on social media from September to October 2024.

On October 16, the Seoul Central District Court imposed a fine of 6 million won (approximately $4,495) on “A” for criminal intimidation and defamation.

Previously, this same individual was sentenced for the crime of stalking Choi Jung Hoon. In addition to stalking behaviors such as visiting his agency’s building, “A” is said to have left hundreds of comments on Choi Jung Hoon’s blog containing death threats, profanity, and demands for private meetings.

At the time, “A” was ordered by the court to pay a fine of 5 million won (approximately $3,746) and to complete a treatment program for stalking. This ruling was finalized this past March.

Meanwhile, Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon first went public with their relationship in August 2024.

Watch Han Ji Min in her latest drama “The Practical Guide to Love” on Viki below:

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