Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo's Chemistry Shines In New Photos From 'Between Steps'

ENA’s “Between Steps” has released new still cuts of Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Newly released stills from the drama’s recent episodes capture Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin sharing a kiss in a dark alleyway at night.

Another photo shows Park Min Jae sporting a puppy-ear headband that he wouldn’t normally have agreed to wearing. The fact that he willingly went along with it for Im Yoo Jin’s sake hints at the effect she has on him, while Im Yoo Jin’s fond smile as he gazes at him betrays her own deepening feelings.

“The journey of these young people, each struggling with their own yearnings, helping one another grow will begin to unfold in earnest,” teased the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what kinds of choices will be made by the two people facing their own wounds, along with what sorts of changes they will undergo.”

“Between Steps” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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