H1-KEY Announces November Comeback With New Single 'Unbelievable'

Mark your calendars for H1-KEY’s return!

On October 19 KST, H1-KEY’s agency announced the girl group’s plans for their upcoming return next month.

H1-KEY will be releasing the new digital single “Unbelievable” on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first comeback in around eight months.

According to their agency, the song will display a “broadened spectrum” after eight months of recharging and growth.

Are you excited for H1-KEY’s comeback?

Source (1)