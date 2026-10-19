'100 Days Of Deception' Approaches Double-Digit Ratings With 4th Episode

Viewership ratings for tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” are approaching the double digits!

On October 18, the new spy romance drama soared to its highest ratings yet for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “100 Days of Deception” took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 9.0 percent. “100 Days of Deception” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent.

JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” ended its run on an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent, while Channel A’s “Dive into You” climbed to a nationwide average of 0.5 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Sunday, rising to an average nationwide rating of 16.7 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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