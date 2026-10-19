Jang Ki Yong And Oh Jung Se Confirmed For New Office Drama

Jang Ki Yong and Oh Jung Se will star together in MBC’s upcoming drama “Law of the Line” (literal translation)!

On October 19, MBC announced that Jang Ki Yong and Oh Jung Se have been confirmed as the leads of its upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Law of the Line,” which is scheduled to air in the first half of 2027.

“Law of the Line” is an office drama about Tak Do Il, a bank employee with no institutional backing or influential personal connections, who enters the world of corporate politics. The series explores internal power structures through competing interests over control of the bank’s management and personnel decisions, as well as rivalries and betrayals among factions.

Jang Ki Yong will play Tak Do Il, an employee at Nara Bank. A graduate of a regional university, Tak Do Il has no notable background or connections within the organization. However, his ability to read situations and negotiate allows him to disrupt the bank’s existing power dynamics. His efforts to compete on his own terms rather than rely on established connections or factions form a central part of the story.

Oh Jung Se will play Chun Kyung Ho, a vice president overseeing the sales group at Nara Bank. Despite having only a high school education, Chun Kyung Ho has risen through the ranks and is now considered a leading candidate to become the bank’s next president. Having established considerable influence within the organization, he finds himself at the center of the competition for the top position.

Chun Kyung Ho becomes entangled in a complex web of competing interests with Tak Do Il, who has entered the world of corporate politics, setting the stage for a battle of strategy. How the two men, who come from different backgrounds and hold different positions, navigate their relationship within the bank’s power structure will be a key point of interest.

The series will be directed by Kim Sung Yong, known for “The Veil” and “My Dearest,” and written by Eun Ki Baek. Kang Eun Kyung, who worked on the “Dr. Romantic” series and “The World of the Married,” will join the project as its creator.

“Law of the Line” is scheduled to air in the first half of 2027. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up”:

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And Oh Jung Se in “Fifties Professionals” below:

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