ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong And Kang Ki Young Confirmed For New Film

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong and Kang Ki Young will star together in the new film “Siren” (literal title)!

“Siren” tells the story of a third-generation chaebol police academy student who commutes in a supercar and a top detective who rides a bicycle to make a living as they become partners. The story follows a veteran detective determined to drive out his trainee and a trainee with no intention of quitting. Their constant clashes eventually lead them to work together on a case. The film is directed by Oh Ki Hwan of “The Defects.”

Kim Ji Woong plays Do Yoon, the youngest son of the powerful Kangsung Group and a police academy student. Although he grew up lacking nothing, he decided to become a police officer after experiencing a life-changing incident in the past. Driven by an overwhelming passion for investigations, Do Yoon is quick to use his wealth and connections to tackle even the toughest cases. His unconventional approach constantly puts him at odds with Si Woo (Kang Ki Young), who values rules and practicality above all else.

Kang Ki Young plays Si Woo, an ace detective at Gangnam Police Station. Recruited through a special hiring program, Si Woo works to make ends meet while dedicating himself to investigations in hopes of earning a promotion. However, when Do Yoon suddenly rushes into a crime scene, an arrest operation falls apart, leaving Si Woo facing disciplinary action.

The two men, who never wanted to cross paths again, reunite the very next day at Gangnam Police Station. This time, they are paired as a detective and a police academy trainee, with Si Woo serving as Do Yoon’s mentor. To make matters worse, Si Woo is tasked with ensuring that Do Yoon gives up his ambition of becoming a police officer. The conflict begins as the promotion-driven detective is forced to take on a trainee he never wanted.

Si Woo’s determination to get rid of Do Yoon and Do Yoon’s refusal to abandon his dream of becoming a police officer ultimately lead to an unexpected partnership. Their chemistry as reluctant investigative partners becomes one of the film’s highlights.

“Siren” has completed filming and is currently in post-production, with a release planned for 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kang Ki Young in “Queen of Divorce” on Viki:

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Also watch Kim Ji Woong in “Roommates of Poongduck 304” below:

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