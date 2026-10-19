Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan Find Themselves At Odds In New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Yun Seok and Koo Kyo Hwan!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released stills capture Gap Soo and Hyun Taek keeping a close eye on each other at Seoloh Station. Tension hangs between Gap Soo, who scans his surroundings with a stern expression while gripping a telephone, and Hyun Taek, who clutches a shovel while watching the station office.

Another still shows Gap Soo holding a gun as Hyun Taek crouches low, highlighting the conflict between the two men.

Gap Soo’s disheveled appearance and Hyun Taek’s bloodied face also draw attention. These details deepen curiosity about why the two men have grown wary of each other and what will unfold at Seoloh Station.

The on-screen chemistry between Kim Yun Seok and Koo Kyo Hwan is another highlight. Kim Yun Seok commands the situation with his presence, while Koo Kyo Hwan brings his character to life with his distinctive energy. Through their contrasting acting styles, the two actors portray the complex relationship between Gap Soo and Hyun Taek.

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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