Seo Hyun Jin Focuses On Surfing To Forget The Weight Of Life In New Drama 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills of Seo Hyun Jin in character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, an elementary school librarian who, while living a peaceful life, finds herself caught up in an unexpected incident after a perfect first date with Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok), a man who made her feel a flutter of excitement for the first time in a long while.

The newly released stills capture Seo Hyun Jin silently gazing at the ocean as waves roll in. Her expressionless face, which makes it difficult to read her emotions, piques curiosity about what kind of story Kang Ji Sun might have.

Other photos capture her entering the water to mount her surfboard as well as walking out of the water, soaked from head to toe while carrying the heavy board.

In the drama, surfing serves as a key device that reveals Kang Ji Sun’s personality and inner self. Although she is a librarian who wears a warm smile in front of children, she harbors the scars of losing her parents at an early age. Surfing, which she began as a hobby, becomes an escape where she can temporarily set down the weight of her heart. In the moments she faces the waves and rides over them, she is able to fully feel the sensation of being alive.

The production team praised Seo Hyun Jin, saying, “The staff on set were constantly surprised and impressed by the passion of actress Seo Hyun Jin, who gives her all without missing even the smallest detail. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation for ‘The Perfect Lie,’ where you will be able to see Seo Hyun Jin’s passionate performance.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)