Sakaguchi Kentaro Embarks On A Desperate Mission To Find His Kidnapped Wife In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro), a detective with the Shinjuku Central Police Station, desperately searches for his missing wife Niide Saori (Sakurai Yuki) amid a series of mysterious kidnappings taking place simultaneously across seven Asian cities. Even after taking a leave of absence, Niide Toshiro ventures into dangerous situations alone while evading close surveillance by the Special Crimes Investigation Team, which suspects him of being a prime suspect.

To Niide Toshiro, his wife is more than family; she is his savior. As a child, he was deeply scarred by domestic violence and consumed by anger and hostility. Niide Saori was the one who pulled him out of the darkness. In particular, the carrot doll she gave him to help him control his temper, along with her plea to “stop being angry and show kindness,” became the driving force behind his decision to become a police officer.

His wife’s devotion was also evident in their everyday lives. While tracing his kidnapped wife’s whereabouts, Niide Toshiro meets a food truck owner who reveals that Saori used to ask for carrot recipes. Remembering how he reluctantly ate the carrot dishes his wife lovingly prepared for him, Niide Toshiro is overcome with belated regret and a desperate determination to save her at all costs. Even amid the terror of captivity, Saori believes that her husband will definitely come looking for her.

Meanwhile, at the end of episode 2, the first contestant was eliminated and a hostage died, prompting Niide Toshiro to unleash his fury at the merciless game. Now, rather than being swept up in its brutal rules and consumed by anger, he recalls his wife’s words and puts her lesson about kindness into practice, making a decisive move to shatter the game.

The next episode of “kiDnap GAME” airs on October 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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