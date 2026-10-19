Yim Si Wan And Kim Jung Hyun Remain Cool Under Detective Kim In Kwon’s Scrutiny In “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has shared a glimpse of its premiere!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan plays Yoon Yi Jun, an executive at Taegang Group who leaves no room for error in carrying out his assigned tasks. He has established himself as a leading contender to become the conglomerate’s next heir, earning recognition for his outstanding professional abilities even among his formidable older sisters.

However, Yoon Yi Jun’s once-smooth life takes an unexpected turn when suspicious circumstances link him to a murder. Summoned to the police station for questioning, he remains completely unfazed and composed as he faces the police. As questions mount over whether Yoon Yi Jun is the actual killer or has been caught up in someone else’s scheme, the stills capture his unruffled demeanor during the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun), Yoon Yi Jun’s longtime friend and a lawyer on Taegang Group’s legal team, also displays an unwavering, defiant attitude. The contrast between Kim Si Hyun’s faint smile and detective Park Bong Yi’s (Kim In Kwon) grim expression suggests that Yoon Yi Jun and Kim Si Hyun may have the upper hand in this confrontation.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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Also watch Kim Jung Hyun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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