Watch: Sung Hoon Is Intent On Getting To Know Oh Se Young And Her Secret In 'What A Boss Wants' Teaser

“What a Boss Wants” has released a new teaser!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The newly released teaser begins with Kwon Do Hyuk’s resolve as he states, “I’ll have to create one myself. A celebrity who doesn’t cause trouble,” hinting at his work with AI.

When Kwon Do Hyuk discovers Soo (Oh Se Young) on an India Red album cover, he is stunned, wondering, “What I created actually exists?” He personally visits Soo’s performance and resolves to meet her.

The teaser continues to preview the unconventional first meeting between Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae. From their meeting as interviewer and interviewee to their coincidental run-ins, the two preview how their unusual encounters lead to unexpected romance. Not to mention, when Kwon Do Hyuk sees the hint of a red dress in Lee Eun Chae’s bag, he begins to suspect Lee Eun Chae’s secret identity.

Watch a teaser below!

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Watch more teasers for “What a Boss Wants” on Viki!

Watch Now

Also watch Sung Hoon in “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)