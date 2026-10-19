Choo Young Woo Is Puzzled By Kim So Hyun’s Brother’s Sudden Visit In “Between Steps”

ENA’s “Between Steps” has shared new stills!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Im Yoo Jin’s sincere feelings for Park Min Jae were revealed. She reached out to him, trying to understand the pain he carried, and kissed him through tears. As their feelings for each other grew stronger, viewers can’t help but wonder if Park Min Jae will be able to accept Im Yoo Jin’s feelings.

The newly released stills depict Im Yoo Jin’s older brother, Im Yoo Sung (Kim Min Seok), visiting the research lab. Park Min Jae is seen looking puzzled by the unexpected visitor, while Im Yoo Sung is captured entering the lab with a curious expression.

Another image shows Im Yoo Jin and Im Yoo Sung together in Professor Lee Ji Hoon’s (Jang In Sub) lab. An excited Im Yoo Sung chatters nonstop, while Im Yoo Jin looks visibly flustered as she watches him. Attention is focused on how her older brother’s sudden visit will affect her.

Previously, Im Yoo Sung discovered a couple ring that Im Yoo Jin had been keeping and began to suspect that his younger sister might be dating someone. Having shown interest in her love life, his personal visit to the university opens up the possibility that Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin’s relationship will be exposed.

Despite Im Yoo Jin’s proactive expressions of affection, Park Min Jae remains cautious. Although Im Yoo Jin is the one making the first move, Park Min Jae is unable to open up easily due to his own feelings and past emotional wounds.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming fifth episode, Im Yoo Jin’s straightforward pursuit of Park Min Jae continues. Park Min Jae will be unable to readily accept her feelings, and the two will once again engage in a delicate emotional tug-of-war.” They also asked viewers to look forward to seeing what changes Im Yoo Sung’s arrival will bring to their relationship.

“Between Steps” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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