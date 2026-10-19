Kim Rae Won’s New Baseball Drama Announces Broadcast Plans

The upcoming SBS drama “Full Count” (literal title) has unveiled its broadcast plans!

On October 19, SBS announced through a poster that the drama is set to premiere in February 2027.

“Full Count” is a sports drama that depicts the fierce battle for survival among those who risk everything in a cutthroat baseball world filled with schemes and power struggles, all in pursuit of the coveted position of professional baseball manager.

Kim Rae Won plays Hwang Jin Ho, the acting manager of the popular team Stars, which is on the brink of missing the postseason. Hwang Jin Ho, the team’s battery coach, was once a backup catcher who earned recognition for his coaching abilities. However, he has remained an outsider within the organization because of Stars’ insular culture, which favors homegrown talent. After taking on the acting manager position, a poisoned chalice, he finds himself caught in a fierce storm of internal conflict.

Park Hoon plays Jo Dong Hee, Stars’ legendary pitcher and the leading candidate to become its next manager, who now serves as the team’s pitching coach. Despite his illustrious career, Jo Dong Hee has never won a championship. Resentful of having to compete for the managerial position against Hwang Jin Ho, a former second-tier player, he reveals his ambition to claim the throne.

The series follows the legacy of “Stove League,” the 2019 hit that sparked a baseball craze among television audiences, with a story that captures both the fierce competition on the field and the calculated mind games and power struggles in the dugout.

While you wait, watch Kim Rae Won in “Doctors”:

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And watch Park Hoon in “12.12: The Day”:

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