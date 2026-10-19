Woo Davi, Kim Hyun Jin, Pyo Ye Jin, And More To Star In 2026 KBS Drama Special 'Sound:Track'

Woo Davi, Kang Ae Shim, Kim Hyun Jin, Pyo Ye Jin, and Lee Ki Taek will star in the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” (literal title)!

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life.

The first installment “You More Than the Scent of Spring” centers on a singer-songwriter who develops stage fright after losing her beloved cat. Hoping to hear her cat’s final message, she embarks on a journey to a general store.

Woo Davi plays Kim Na Eun, the singer-songwriter struggling with stage fright after her cat Haru dies. Kang Ae Shim portrays the owner of the general store, who dreams of becoming a band vocalist, while Kim Hyun Jin plays Gu Joon Young, a part-time employee at a camera shop.

The second installment “After the Play Ends” follows a current affairs program PD who is reassigned to a children’s show on the verge of cancellation and undergoes personal growth through her interactions with the production staff.

Pyo Ye Jin plays Na Hye Mi, a passionate producer-director who has devoted herself to current affairs programming and experiences a change in perspective after being assigned to the children’s show “Binggu and Baenggu.” Lee Ki Taek plays Gu Joon Young, a writer for the children’s program.

“You More Than the Scent of Spring” will air on November 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST followed by “After the Play Ends” on November 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

Watch Now

And watch Pyo Ye Jin in “Taxi Driver 3”:

Watch Now

Source (1)