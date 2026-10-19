Watch: Jang Na Ra, Kim Hye Yoon, And More Showcase Excellent Chemistry At 'Good Partner 2' Script Reading

Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, P.O, and Park Hae Jin are returning with an even more cathartic divorce show!

On October 19, the production team of “Good Partner 2” unveiled a video and photos from the script reading session.

Written by an actual divorce attorney, Season 1 of “Good Partner” depicted the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce.

After two years, “Good Partner” returns with Season 2, which depicts lead attorney Cha Eun Kyung and experienced lawyer Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon) becoming each other’s “good partner.” The drama will once again be written by divorce specialist lawyer Choi Yu Na and helmed by director Seo Min Jung.

Jang Nara, who returns as Cha Eun Kyung—formerly a star lawyer and now the representative attorney of Law Firm Spring Again—leads the production with even deeper acting prowess.

Cha Eun Kyung is a 20-year veteran lawyer who understands not just the legal cases but the lives of her clients behind them. After leaving Law Firm Daejeong and opening Law Firm Spring Again to help clients reclaim the “spring” in their lives, she embarks on a fresh start, ready to unfold a second, even more intense divorce show with her new partners.

Kim Hye Yoon exudes bold energy in the role of Kang Hye Sung, a five-year experienced lawyer who is passionate about divorce cases. Kang Hye Sung is an experienced attorney who has built a solid reputation in the region by winning consecutive civil and criminal cases based on her exceptional quick-wittedness and persistent tenacity.

P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, a junior lawyer who provides excellent support to Cha Eun Kyung and a senior lawyer who provides great guidance to Kang Hye Sung.

Park Hae Jin stars as Cha Eun Kyung’s college classmate Park Tae Soo.

The production team of “Good Partner 2” heightened expectations by stating, “Season 2 will feature even more intense divorce cases. The process of attorneys with different strategies and values solving cases in their own ways will unfold in an intriguing manner,” adding, “Please look forward to the new fun that will be created by the more diverse relationships between the characters, including new partners and rivals.”

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season with subtitles below:

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