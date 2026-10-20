Sean Richard, Shin Eun Jung, Lee Doo Seok, And Park Jae Min Transform Into Judges And Host Of Cooking Competition In “Final Table”

The upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled new stills featuring Sean Richard, Shin Eun Jung, Lee Doo Seok, and Park Jae Min!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine Korea’s best chef.

Sean Richard, Shin Eun Jung, and Lee Doo Seok will appear as judges, while Park Jae Min will serve as the host of “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” The process of the three judges, each with a different area of expertise and set of judging criteria, evaluating the contestants’ dishes will be a central part of the competition.

Sean Richard will play Henri Benier, the head judge. Henri Benier is a world-renowned chef with a long career in the Western culinary industry. As the central figure on the judging panel, he will guide the direction of the competition while evaluating the contestants’ skills.

Shin Eun Jung will play Yoon Jung Sook, a master of traditional Korean fermented sauces and an intangible cultural heritage holder. Yoon Jung Sook is an influential figure in Korean cuisine and a longtime friend of Moon Hae Sun (Jang Young Nam), the chairwoman of Pyeongyeon Group. She will select competition themes that reflect the traditions and spirit of Korean cuisine, presenting the contestants with new challenges.

Lee Doo Seok will portray Kim Pil Hyun, a Korean ingredient expert and food critic. Kim Pil Hyun travels across the country as part of projects to restore ingredients that are on the verge of disappearing. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of ingredients, he will analyze and evaluate the contestants’ dishes.

Park Jae Min will play Captain Cook, the host of the competition. Nicknamed the “K-food evangelist,” Captain Cook is known for his flamboyant style and polished hosting skills. He will lead the competition, coordinating its overall proceedings while serving as a link between the contestants and the judges.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Shin Eun Jung in “Queen of Masks” on Viki:

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