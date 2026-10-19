Watch: Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Are Filled With Laughter On Set Of '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has released a new making-of video for episodes 3 and 4!

The newly released making-of video begins with Kim You Jung showcasing how beautiful the set is. Before filming, Kim You Jung thoroughly discusses her understanding of the scene with the director to better grasp her character’s emotions and to portray them realistically.

In another scene, Kim You Jung becomes immersed in drawing in her mini notebook. She shows her drawing of Tae Woong (Park Jinyoung) to Park Jinyoung, comparing her drawing to the actor. Impressed, Park Jinyoung asks to keep the drawing.

Park Jinyoung and Kim You Jung continue to keep the energy high while filming, getting playful and making each other smile. Simultaneously, the actors also showcase great professionalism on set, paying careful attention to their characters and portrayals.

Watch the making-of video below!

“100 Days of Deception” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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