Watch: TVXQ's Changmin Transforms Into A Hero With An Uplifting Message In 'All Of My Life' Comeback MV

TVXQ’s Changmin is here with new music!

On October 19 at 6 p.m. KST, Changmin returned with his third mini album “All of My Life” along with a music video for the title track of the same name.

“All Of My Life” is a pop rock song that delivers energy with its emotional electric guitar sounds and powerful drum beats. The lyrics discuss walking one’s own path and affirming life, delivering a warm and hopeful message of comfort.

Watch Changmin’s music video below!

Also watch Changmin in “The Scholar Who Walks the Night” on Viki:

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