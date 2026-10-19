Lee Hyun Wook Dishes On His First Epic Historical Drama “Sword & Silence,” His Role As A Future King, And More

Lee Hyun Wook has shared his thoughts on taking on his first epic historical drama with “Sword & Silence.”

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje, as well as China’s Tang dynasty, to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Kim Pom Min, who becomes King Munmu, the 30th ruler of Silla, and achieves the unification of the Three Kingdoms through exceptional strategic skills and outstanding combat abilities. Proud and strong-willed, Kim Pom Min clashes with his father Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo) over the latter’s diplomatic policies of bowing to other kingdoms. However, as he experiences countless trials and tribulations amid the turbulent Three Kingdoms period, he gradually begins to change. Inheriting Kim Chun Chu’s vision for Silla’s future while developing the flexibility needed to rule, he grows into a well-rounded monarch and ascends the throne as Silla’s 30th king. He then sets out to bring an end to the Three Kingdoms period, which had been marked by 600 years of warfare.

Explaining why he chose “Sword & Silence,” Lee Hyun Wook shared, “While working on historical dramas, I’ve come to fully appreciate the appeal of period pieces. An epic historical drama is a genre I haven’t experienced before, so I wanted to challenge myself.” He added, “With such great senior and junior actors and production staff involved, there was no reason for me to turn it down.”

As Kim Pom Min is a character who faces numerous hardships amid the turmoil surrounding the unification of the Three Kingdoms, Lee Hyun Wook approached the role with great care. He explained, “Kim Pom Min is a coolheaded person who carries many inner conflicts and gains many realizations through them. I wanted to portray his inner struggles delicately.”

“I spent a lot of time thinking about how to better portray his transformation and growth,” he continued. “I felt that he shouldn’t come across as too lighthearted or too serious, so portraying Kim Pom Min’s younger years was the most challenging part. I would be honored if I share even the slightest resemblance to the character.”

Finally, Lee Hyun Wook highlighted the drama’s key appeal, saying, “The power struggles that unfold as ambition, greed, human relationships, and relations between kingdoms become intertwined are what viewers should look forward to in ‘Sword & Silence.’ Since these tensions spark all the conflicts and battles, it will be fascinating to watch how they unfold.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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