Update: RESCENE Drops More Concept Photos For Upcoming Album 'PULSE'

Updated October 20 KST:

The second concept photos have been unveiled for RESCENE’s upcoming album “PULSE”!

Updated October 19 KST:

The first concept photos have been unveiled for RESCENE’s upcoming album “PULSE”!

Original Article:

RESCENE is making their long-awaited return!

On October 12, a scheduler was revealed for the girl group’s fourth mini album “PULSE.”

“PULSE” is set to be released on November 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the scheduler below: