Update: RESCENE Drops More Concept Photos For Upcoming Album "PULSE"
Updated October 20 KST:
The second concept photos have been unveiled for RESCENE’s upcoming album “PULSE”!
Updated October 19 KST:
The first concept photos have been unveiled for RESCENE’s upcoming album “PULSE”!
Original Article:
RESCENE is making their long-awaited return!
On October 12, a scheduler was revealed for the girl group’s fourth mini album “PULSE.”
“PULSE” is set to be released on November 3 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out the scheduler below: