Jang Gyuri And Bae Jong Ok’s New Horror Thriller Film 'My Home' Confirms Premiere Date

“My Home,” a new horror thriller film starring Jang Gyuri and Bae Jong Ok, has confirmed its premiere date with a new poster!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady, Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

Jang Gyuri leads the film as Gyu Bin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to survive with no one to rely on. Bae Jong Ok plays Geum Rim, a landlady whose elegant exterior conceals an unsettling side, as she engages in a tense psychological battle with Gyu Bin. Kim Min Chul plays Bu Young, an ally who suspects that the house is hiding a secret.

The newly released poster grabs attention with its red-toned background and the tagline, “Would you move into a luxury apartment with zero rent?” Surrounding a bizarrely coiled snake are shamanistic objects, including a dried pollock, a bracelet featuring the five traditional Korean colors, talismans, and a jar of salt. These ominous details hint at the sinister secrets lurking behind the home’s seemingly perfect facade, setting the tone for the film’s unsettling atmosphere.

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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