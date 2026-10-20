“Along With The Gods” Confirms Production Of Third Installment

“Along With the Gods” is returning with a third installment!

On October 20, the production team announced that director Kim Yong Hwa had confirmed “Along With the Gods: Life and Death” (literal translation) as his next project. Preparations are underway, with filming targeted to begin in the second half of 2027.

Set in Gucheon, a place where souls remain because they cannot let go of their attachments even after death, “Along With the Gods: Life and Death” follows Sol, who is suspended between life and death, as she journeys across nine worlds in search of a song she was ultimately unable to sing.

Although the cast has not been announced, anticipation is building over whether Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, and Kim Hyang Gi will reunite for the third installment.

Released in 2017, “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds” drew 14.41 million moviegoers and attracted attention for its live-action depiction of a deceased person from the human world undergoing trials in seven hells over 49 days, accompanied by three afterlife guardians who guide the dead. The second installment, “Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days,” also surpassed 12.27 million moviegoers, making the franchise the first in Korean cinema history to have both its first and second installments draw more than 10 million moviegoers each. The “Along With the Gods” franchise is based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Joo Ho Min.

Watch “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds” with English subtitles on Viki below:

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Also watch the second installment:

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