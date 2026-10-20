Lee Joon Gi Refuses To Join Forces With Sakaguchi Kentaro In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

Previously on “kiDnap GAME,” the first contestant was eliminated, revealing the brutal reality of a survival game in which hostages die. As the merciless rules devised by the organizer claim more victims and the situation grows increasingly dire, an enraged Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) makes his next move.

Evading the tight surveillance of a special crimes investigation team, Niide Toshiro secretly attempts to contact the other contestants. Identifying himself as “a participant from Tokyo and a detective,” he reaches out to participants in other cities, including Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) in Seoul. However, when Niide Toshiro proposes working together to capture the mastermind behind the game, Han Ki Joo responds with a cold warning.

Desperate to save his kidnapped daughter, Han Ki Joo must complete a murder mission that requires him to kill someone. He firmly rejects Niide Toshiro’s proposal, declaring, “Don’t get in my way. I will complete the mission and save Ri An.”

Under the threat that “the moment you break the rules, your wife dies,” Niide Toshiro remains determined to bring down the game while Han Ki Joo is driven by paternal love to follow its rules and save his family. The two are now on a collision course.

The next episode of “kiDnap GAME” airs on October 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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