Kim Hee Sun And Go Soo In Talks To Reunite In New Drama

Kim Hee Sun and Go Soo may be reuniting for the first time in 23 years in a new drama!

On October 20, a media outlet reported that Kim Hee Sun and Go Soo will star in the new MBC drama “The Wife” (literal title).

In response to the report, Kim Hee Sun’s agency Hinge Entertainment stated, “(Kim Hee Sun) is reviewing (the casting offer) positively.” Go Soo’s agency has not yet responded.

“The Wife” depicts the raw face of desire and love surrounding a woman, capturing the portrait and atonement of a tragic life as she falls into a more hideous abyss of hell while trying to keep a secret at the cost of her life.

Kim Hee Sun has been offered the role of Eun Ip Sae, a character who boasts a history of achieving a perfect score on the CSAT and entering Seoul National University as the top student. However, there is a secret behind her past that everyone envies, and she suffers as she faces the truths she had previously ignored to protect that secret.

If both actors accept their casting offer, Kim Hee Sun and Go Soo are set to play a married couple in the drama, marking their reunion 23 years after they last worked together in the SBS series “My Fair Lady,” which concluded in 2003.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Kim Hee Sun in “Bitter Sweet Hell”:

Watch Now

Or watch Go Soo in “Parole Examiner Lee”:

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