Jang Gyuri, Bae Jong Ok, And Kim Min Chul Find Themselves Caught In A House Of Secrets In New Horror Thriller Film “My Home”

Upcoming horror thriller film “My Home” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

The stills capture cracks slowly emerging in what appears to be a perfect home. In one still, Gyu Bin invites friends over for a party.

In another still, Geum Rim exudes elegance, and the luxurious interior suggests a peaceful everyday life. However, these scenes contrast with the chilling events that follow, creating a growing sense of unease.

Other stills show Gyu Bin reacting to something unusual inside the house. In one still, she appears to discover something under the bed.

Another image shows her with bloodstains on her face and a chilling gaze.

Stills of Geum Rim with blood running down her forehead and Bu Young (Kim Min Chul) warily watching something in the dim light further deepen the mystery surrounding the events that befall the three characters.

The mystery continues beyond the house. Gyu Bin’s troubled facial expression amid a crowd of students hints at an unsettling situation that extends to the school.

A still of Geum Rim walking alone through a redevelopment area also raises questions about the secrets surrounding the characters and their surroundings.

“My Home” will premiere in theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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