“Happy Anding” Announces Broadcast Schedule Change With New Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled a new broadcast date with a new poster!

On October 20, tvN released a poster and announced that the drama, originally scheduled to premiere on November 6 in the Friday-Saturday time slot, has been moved to the Wednesday-Thursday time slot. It will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling as unknowns and, after encountering a mysterious woman, set out to find new futures for themselves.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Tae Gu, the leader and eldest member of the comedy trio Asura. Driven by his dream of becoming a comedian and his sense of responsibility toward the team, Kang Tae Gu has endured 10 years of obscurity. However, he reaches a turning point in his life when he confronts a reality he can no longer ignore.

Cho Hyun Chul plays Kim Nam Il, the team’s mood maker. Kim Nam Il has been dating his girlfriend, Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee), for 10 years and struggles to choose between the dream he has pursued for so long and his love for her.

Kim Jung Jin plays Han Jun Seo, the team’s frugal member, who manages its finances. He is kind to his fellow team members but finds it difficult to open up to others.

The newly released poster shows the three members of the comedy trio Asura—Kang Tae Gu, Kim Nam Il, and Han Jun Seo—standing side by side as they look toward the stage. Kang Tae Gu has his arms around the others’ shoulders as they gaze at the stage lights.

The phrase “To the reckless yet brilliant youth” on the poster reflects the bond between the three men, who have endured years of obscurity together.

The production team said, “‘Happy Anding’ is a story about young people who have given everything to pursue their dreams as they set out to find another tomorrow. Please look forward to the growth journey of Kang Tae Gu, Kim Nam Il, and Han Jun Seo as they overcome their failures.”

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also watch Cho Hyun Chul in “Dirty Money”:

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