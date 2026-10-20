Sung Hoon Has A Strained Relationship With His Family In New Drama “What A Boss Wants”

“What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the son of a chaebol family in the top 1 percent. Despite his handsome appearance and aristocratic tastes, Do Hyuk is a perfectionist with zero empathy who trusts no one and takes no interest in others.

In a family photo, all four members gather in one place, yet a subtle sense of distance remains between them, offering a glimpse into the different dynamics within the family. Other stills highlight the palpable tension between Kwon Do Hyuk and his father Kwon Tae Woong (Park Jung Hak) as well as between Kwon Do Hyuk and his stepmother Jung Mi Sun (Kim Yun Kyung), who is outraged by her husband’s unilateral decision to make Kwon Do Hyuk CEO.

Kim Seung Hee plays the Kwon family’s youngest daughter Kwon Do Yeon, who unlike her mother, respects her older brother Kwon Do Hyuk more than her own father. Due to her respect, she is wary of the women who approach her older brother.

The stills further highlight chief secretary Park Joon Sang’s (Lee Do Yeop) gentle demeanor, conveying his hopes for Kwon Do Hyuk and Kwon Tae Woong to share a sincere conversation together.

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Watch more teasers for “What a Boss Wants” on Viki!

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Also watch Sung Hoon in “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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