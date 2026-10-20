Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop Is Determined To Help Hong Hwa Yeon Achieve Victory In “Final Table” Teaser

The upcoming drama “Final Table” has released a new teaser!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

The newly released teaser reveals how Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) came to participate in the cooking survival competition.

Kang Han, a top-tier chef, and Choi Song Yi, the owner of Familia, a restaurant on the verge of closing, decide to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” In one scene, Choi Song Yi is seen telling Seon Jung Won (Jung Eugene), the head producer at Pyungyeon Media, “I know why you’re holding a competition like this.”

After Choi Song Yi asks Kang Han for help, saying, “Pyungyeon killed my father,” an unexpected incident leaves Familia’s kitchen in complete chaos.

In one scene, Kang Han’s face is filled with anger as he recalls Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul), the owner-chef of the country’s top restaurant, pressuring someone and the composed look in Cha Woo Jin’s eyes when they encountered each other at a funeral.

Kang Han, who engages in a tense battle of nerves with Cha Woo Jin, boldly provokes him by declaring, “You’ll end up losing to me again this time,” raising viewers’ curiosity about what will happen next.

Watch the teaser below!

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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