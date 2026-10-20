Jang Hyuk Talks About His Character In “Sword & Silence,” Why He Chose To Star In The Drama, And More

Jang Hyuk has shared his thoughts on the upcoming historical drama “Sword & Silence”!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Jang Hyuk plays Yeon Gaesomun, a brave general who defended Goguryeo against the mighty forces of the Tang dynasty and became the country’s most powerful figure, wielding control through his exceptional military leadership. Yeon Gaesomun is portrayed as a man of unbridled ambition who eliminates Go Geonmu (Cho Seong Ha), who stands in the way of his ambitions.

Jang Hyuk said that he decided to star in the drama because he was drawn to the multifaceted nature of Yeon Gaesomun. Describing the historical figure, he remarked, “Perspectives on him vary from country to country, making him a figure open to multiple interpretations,” adding, “I wanted to portray Yeon Gaesomun as a leader, a human being, and a dreamer who envisions an ideal.”

He continued, “You can’t define Yeon Gaesomun’s charm with just one word.” He explained, “He is a character who knows how to navigate different situations, has the decisiveness to see things through, and experiences pain and sorrow as a human being.” He also added, “There must have been situations in which he made mistakes because he was human, and I think he is a character who makes you reflect on why he had to walk this path.”

Jang Hyuk also gave considerable thought to making his portrayal of the character convincing. He explained, “Every moment of acting was difficult. I didn’t fixate on any single emotion, but instead, I pondered how Yeon Gaesomun would have reacted in each situation in every scene.”

He also highlighted the strategies and diplomatic relationships between the different kingdoms as key points to watch in the drama. He shared, “I think viewers will enjoy the drama even more if they pay attention to the strategies and diplomatic approaches each kingdom pursues as they wage war from their respective positions as well as the different choices each kingdom makes.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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