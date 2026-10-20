Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Struggle To See Eye To Eye In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin officially began dating.

However, the newly released stills hint at tension between the new couple. The two are having a serious conversation in a noticeably chilly atmosphere, with Im Yoo Jin looking frustrated while Park Min Jae gazes at her as though he cannot understand her.

Another set of stills captures Im Yoo Jin’s meeting with Park Min Jae’s mother, Hong Eun Joo (Shim Hye Jin). While Hong Eun Joo wears an elegant, warm smile, Im Yoo Jin’s expression appears somewhat stiff as she looks at her. How will this encounter affect Im Yoo Jin’s relationship with Park Min Jae?

The production team of “Between Steps” commented, “As the two young people begin their relationship, they will start to clash as they encounter unexpected challenges amid the excitement and freshness of new love.” They added, “The drama will portray realistic relationship stories that anyone can relate to at least once.”

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on October 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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