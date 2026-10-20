Yoo Yeon Seok Dishes On How He Prepared For His Role In “The Perfect Lie,” The Drama’s Appeal, And More

Yoo Yeon Seok has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

When asked what he paid the most attention to while portraying Min Joon Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok explained, “Rather than giving viewers the answers through Min Joon Ho’s specific facial expressions or actions, I tried to make him act according to the situations he faces at each moment and the logic he follows. Even the same line can sound completely different depending on whose perspective you view it from, so I paid close attention to maintaining a balance and ensuring that I didn’t appear to be expressing his emotions excessively or deliberately concealing them.”

He continued, “In terms of styling, I also tried to maintain a neat and understated appearance to match the character’s role as someone who earns people’s trust both at the hospital and at home. How his neat appearance is interpreted differently within the story will likely be another point of interest for viewers.”

Yoo Yeon Seok also mentioned the appeal of “The Perfect Lie,” which he experienced firsthand while acting. He explained, “‘The Perfect Lie’ is a psychological thriller in which, following a single incident, conflicting narratives collide, prompting us to reflect not only on the truth but also on the ways we come to believe what others say. “

He continued, “I hope viewers will pay close attention not only to what the characters say but also to what they don’t say, and how those around them interpret those words based on their own experiences and preconceptions. As the episodes progress, the way previously seen scenes and dialogue take on new meanings is another key highlight of the drama.”

In conclusion, Yoo Yeon Seok remarked, “‘The Perfect Lie’ is a drama in which the way we view the characters and events changes whenever new facts are revealed in each episode. Rather than quickly jumping to conclusions about either side from the beginning, I think viewers will find the drama even more intriguing if they follow each character’s words and actions closely. I hope you will reflect not only on what the truth is but also on why we find certain things easier to believe. I ask for your interest and support.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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