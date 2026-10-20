“Crime Scene Zero” Announces Season 2 With All 5 Original Cast Members Returning

The stars of “Crime Scene Zero” are reuniting for a second season!

On October 20, Netflix announced that Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin will all return for “Crime Scene Zero Season 2,” which is set to premiere in 2027.

“Crime Scene Zero” is a role-playing mystery show in which the cast members take on the roles of suspects and detectives to uncover the real culprit behind each case. Season 1, which premiered last year, drew attention for its tightly constructed cases, psychological battles among the cast, and unpredictable twists.

All five cast members from the first season will reunite for the new installment, while special guests will join each episode to bring fresh character dynamics and unexpected twists.

Season 2 will also expand the scale of its cases and the world of the show. Through more elaborate tricks and fresh settings, the production team plans to challenge the cast’s deductive skills while delivering both suspense and humor through role-playing.

Director Yun Hyeon Jun commented, “I believe these five are the ones who best understand and can bring to life the world of ‘Crime Scene,’ no matter what anyone says. I’m delighted that we can all work together again, and I hope everyone looks forward to the amazing guests who will join us.”

“Crime Scene Zero Season 2” is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Hun in “The Haunted Palace”:

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