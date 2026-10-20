Kim Woo Bin, Seo Eun Soo, And More Show Off Their Teamwork At New Sports Drama “GIFT” Script Reading

The upcoming tvN drama “GIFT” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “GIFT” is a sports drama about a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and becomes the head coach for a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo Bin plays Jung Min Yong, a former pitching coach for the professional baseball team Manders. After being falsely accused of verbally abusing players and subsequently getting into an accident, Jung Min Yong faces a major turning point in his life. He later gains a special gift and takes on a new challenge as the coach of Deokcheon High School’s baseball team.

During the script reading, Kim Woo Bin brought out Jung Min Yong’s confidence and competitive spirit. He shared, “Today was the first time I met and greeted all the actors, and the atmosphere was really great. The students brought so much energy to the set. Thanks to them, the script reading was so enjoyable.”

Seo Eun Soo plays Yoon Seo Jin, the head of Deokcheon High School’s baseball team who is determined to protect the team and its players. Unlike Jung Min Yong, who prioritizes results, Yoon Seo Jin values the process of growth.

Expressing her anticipation for working with Kim Woo Bin, Seo Eun Soo remarked, “As we read the script, I felt that he was Jung Min Yong himself.”

Seo Hyun Woo plays Ahn Gi Man, the acting manager of the Manders. A results-driven coach who evaluates players based on their performance and statistics, Ahn Gi Man comes into conflict with Jung Min Yong.

Speaking about the actors playing Deokcheon High School’s baseball players, Seo Hyun Woo commented, “Although it was my first time meeting them, they had such great energy that they made me want to become a real coach.”

The supporting cast includes Kim Won Hae as Deokcheon High School’s principal, Yang Hyun Min as Coach Yang, Hyun Bong Sik as Son Hyung, Park Sang Nam as Oh Dong Jae, Lee Bong Ryun as Seung Il’s mother, and Park Ji Ah as Chae Hwan’s mother.

The high school baseball team’s players will be portrayed by Cha Been (previously known as Lim Su Been) as Heo Seung Il, Han Si Hyun as Cha Tae Hoon, Park Sung Hyun as Im Chae Hwan, Han Tae Ha as Oh Tan Hee, and Kim Gun Woo as Kim Chan Young. During the script reading, the actors playing the baseball team even practiced their teamwork by chanting their team cheer together.

Notably, Cha Been, who plays team captain Heo Seung Il, and Han Si Hyun, who plays hard-throwing pitcher Cha Tae Hoon, both have backgrounds as high school baseball players.

Cha Been shared, “‘GIFT’ will be like a gift to both viewers who love baseball and those who don’t.” Han Si Hyun added, “I’ll do my best in every scene to tell the entertaining story of a high school baseball team filled with passion.”

Kim Woo Bin also remarked, “We’ll bring together lots of positive energy to create an enjoyable drama, so please look forward to it. I hope we can connect with you all through the show.”

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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