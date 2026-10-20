Watch: P1Harmony Announces Comeback Date With Epic 'FINAL MISSION COMPLETE' Trailer

Mark your calendars for P1Harmony’s return!

On October 20, P1Harmony unveiled an epic trailer entitled “FINAL MISSION COMPLETE” for their upcoming comeback next month.

The group also officially announced their comeback date, revealing that they will be returning with “BLOW UP” on November 6 at 2 p.m. KST.

Check out P1Harmony’s new “FINAL MISSION COMPLETE” trailer below!

While you wait for P1Harmony’s comeback, check out the group’s K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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