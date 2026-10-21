'Between Steps' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet; 'Love In Disguise' Sees Dip For 2nd Episode

ENA’s “Between Steps” wrapped up the first half of its run on a high note!

On October 20, the romance drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the second half of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Between Steps” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.447 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Love in Disguise” saw a modest decrease in viewership for its second episode, though it still managed to take first place in its time slot across all cable channels. The romance thriller scored an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent for the evening.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Between Steps”!

Watch “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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