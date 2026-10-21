“What A Boss Wants” Writer Praises Cast, Talks About Key Viewing Points, And More

The scriptwriter for the upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared her thoughts on the series!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Writer Nam Ji Yeon first explained what inspired her to write the series, saying, “When I first read the original web novel two years ago, I felt a sense of excitement for the first time in a long while, and I wanted to turn it into a drama.”

Regarding the adaptation, Nam Ji Yeon said, “I believe one of the original web novel’s strengths is its delicate yet unrestrained portrayal of the emotions between Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae. I thought carefully about how to convey their emotions on screen through new situations and specific scenes.”

She expressed satisfaction with the casting of Sung Hoon, Oh Se Young, and CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, saying, “When I first saw the three actors, I immediately thought, ‘That’s Do Hyuk,’ ‘That’s Eun Chae,’ and ‘That’s Tae Kyung.’”

She also highlighted the appeal of the two leads, saying, “Sung Hoon’s performance was outstanding, particularly his naturally decadent gaze, which made him feel like the real-life embodiment of Kwon Do Hyuk. Oh Se Young, meanwhile, struck me as an actress perfectly suited to romantic comedies who could handle both serious and comedic scenes.”

Regarding Lee Jung Shin, she added, “He brought to life exactly the image of Moon Tae Kyung that I had envisioned in my mind during our first meeting.”

Describing the three main characters, Nam Ji Yeon said, “They are different people, but each carries a sense of loneliness. They want to love someone and be loved in return, but each has a different way of loving.”

Raising the questions “Is love a matter of taste?” and “Does feeling butterflies mean you’re in love?” she explained that the series’ central message is that people can understand and love one another even when their preferences differ.

She added, “This is a drama that will bring out the excitement hidden in everyone’s heart. It is a story that will make viewers reflect not only on romantic love between men and women but also on the love they share with the people around them.” She concluded with a wish for viewers, saying, “I hope this drama makes you feel butterflies and that you will choose to love despite whatever hardships you may face.”

“What a Boss Wants” is set to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Check out the teasers for “What a Boss Wants” below:

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