Watch: New Drama 'Nine To Six” Announces Premiere Date + Previews Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae's Chemistry

The upcoming SBS drama “Nine to Six” has announced its premiere date!

“Nine to Six” tells the story of Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”

The drama focuses on the love story between two characters with contrasting personalities set against the backdrop of Chronic Motors. In the series, Kang Yi Ji appears as a workaholic who is logical, cool-headed, and flawless. While she is more resolute than anyone when it comes to work, she is clumsy when it comes to love.

Opposing her, Han Seon Woo transforms into a warm-hearted, affectionate younger man, radiating a bright and gentle charm.

Go Soo, returning to the romance genre for the first time in 15 years, takes on the role of Park Hyun Tae, a highly capable elite general manager. Park Hyun Tae is a character who judges employees solely based on their performance, and Go Soo reinterprets this role with his own signature style, displaying relaxed charisma.

Joo Hyun Young plays Shin Ji Won, Kang Yi Ji’s close friend and a full-time housewife of seven years, who adds vitality to the drama by vividly portraying realistic concerns.

In addition, the stellar supporting cast includes Kim Mi Kyung as Kang Yi Ji’s mother Lee Kyung Shim, Nam Yoon Ho as Lee Yong Woon, Choi Ji Soo as Im Eun Ha, Chun Woo Jin as Jung Tae Jun, Jung Hae Kyun as Song Byung Je, Jo Bok Rae as Jung Ki Tae, Cha Chung Hwa as Lee Jung Eun, and Bae Yoo Ram as Kim Dong Seok.

Notably, the realistic mother-daughter chemistry between Park Min Young and Kim Mi Kyung, combined with the trio of “office villains”—Jung Hae Kyun, Jo Bok Rae, and Cha Chung Hwa—who will portray insufferable bosses, is expected to bring depth to the story.

Check out a video from script reading session below:

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”:

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