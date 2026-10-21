Watch: Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Energize Each Other On Set Of 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has shared a new making-of video for episodes 7 and 8!

While filming a romantic scene, Kim Ji Yeon suggests a new way of hugging Park Seo Ham by his neck instead of their usual hug by the waist. The director jokes, “Aren’t you practically jumping?” due to their height difference.

Meanwhile, Jang Se Hyuk impresses with his bold movements during an action scene, completing the scene in one take. Afterwards, Moon Seung You thoughtfully helps dust off his clothes. Although Jang Se Hyuk pretends to be brave, he later admits, “Actually, it was scary.”

Park Seo Ham further impresses with his realistic action sequence. While taking a break, Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham share that it’s already 2 a.m. and that they still have filming the next day. Kim Ji Yeon nevertheless reassures, “We’re happy.” The two even try a special type of gum to stay awake and also dance to the Daijobu Challenge they filmed earlier the same day.

Check out the full making-of video below!

Catch up with “Dive into You” with subtitles on Viki:

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